Coronavirus: 49 more deaths, 631 new cases reported in the State

A further 49 deaths coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the State on Wednesday along with an additional 631 newly confirmed cases.

There has now been a total of 769 laboratory confirmed deaths from the virus, also known in Covid-19, Ireland. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 16,671.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) as of midnight on Tuesday, April 21st shows that there are now 302 clusters in residential care settings with 179 of these located in nursing homes. A clusters is two cases or more in the same location.

Some 15 per cent of all cases have been hospitalised and of those, 322 cases were admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The median age of confirmed cases in 48 and 56 per cent of those affected are female while 44 per cent are male. Some 4,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Community transmission accounts for 61 per cent of those whose transmission status is known. Close contact accounts for 35 per cent while travel abroad is just 4 per cent.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,905 (50 per cent of all cases) while Cork has the second highest at 1,077.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe briefs the media on the latest measures being taken in response to Covid-19. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire.

Support payments

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said the Covid-19 support payments would likely be “tapered” and “changed” when the 12 week period is up.The Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme, which started on March 26th, allows employers to continue to pay their employees during the crisis. It is set to end on May 7th.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Mr Donohoe said:

“I think it’s very likely when I get to that 12 week period I will be tapering and changing it. But the nature of that decision will depend on where we are with the economy and where we are with Covid-19.

“Many of the measures that we have in place at the moment from an economic point of view - we cannot sustain them indefinitely, but we will be able to sustain them for long enough to allow incomes to continue to be protected where possible and to give over 40,000 companies that are currently in our income subsidy scheme a fighting chance of returning to economic and business health.”

The country is facing “considerable economic challenges,” but he and the Taoiseach want to avoid cuts to social welfare rates.

The Minister predicted that peak unemployment will reduce to 14 per cent by the end of the year.

“As we go into next year it should drop further.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Donohoe said the coronavirus crisis had resulted in a “severe recession” with unemployment soaring to a record 22 per cent – an economic shock without precedent in modern times.

Mr Donohoe said his department was predicting unemployment to hit 22 per cent in the second quarter, “the highest level on record”, before easing back thereafter.

The overall fiscal cost of the virus in exchequer terms would also be significant with the Government now expecting to run a deficit of 7.5 per cent or €23 billion this year, instead of a surplus of €2.2 billion, which had been forecast at the start of the year. This corresponds to a €25 billion reversal in the public finances.

Easing restrictions

The deaths of another 44 patients – 18 males and 26 females – diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday by NPHET.

There have now been 730 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed by laboratory tests in the Republic. However, a further 108 probable or suspected deaths in care settings was reported by NPHET on Tuesday.

NPHET also reported 388 new confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 16,040.

The Government is considering an easing of restrictions every two to three weeks after a possible initial easing off from May 5th. This would allow for an assessment of how any changes were affecting the spread of the virus.

Some easing of cocooning measures for the over-70s, as well as the re-opening of DIY stores, are seen as the likeliest options for the first wave, as well as clarity on how schools could partially reopen. People may also be allowed travel further to exercise, it was suggested.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh on Tuesday night said the Leaving Certificate could start on July 29th.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Tuesday night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government would outline its plan before May 5th and it would be considered by Cabinet by the end of April.

In advance of any such move, the Government on Tuesday announced it was extending a ban on mass licensed gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August, giving event organisers notice that concerts and other festivals were off for the summer.

Spit hoods

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Policing Authority Bob Collins told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he wants “explicit guidelines” about the circumstances in which the spit hoods can be used on teenagers.

Mr Collins said the authority was worried that garda procedures state only that the hoods are not to be used on children under 12 and was “silent” on their use on children aged 12-18.

He said he had requested clarification from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the issue and wants the use of spit hoods to be recognised as a “use of force”, which requires a process of open reporting.

Mr Collins also said he was “somewhat reassured” by the Commissioner’s “clear indication” that the use and availability of anti-spit hoods will be strictly limited to the current crisis.

He also disputed the accuracy of figures “in the public domain” about the number of spit hoods that have been ordered, but did not clarify the number.