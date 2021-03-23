Coronavirus: 24 further deaths and 371 cases reported in State

A further 24 coronavirus-related deaths and 371 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State.

The National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday said 12 of the deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and two in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49-100 years.

The 371 cases reported by Nphet is the lowest number recorded in the last week.

As of March 20th, 675,946 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered with 492,106 people receiving their first dose and 183,840 their second dose.

Meanwhile, six classes have been sent home from a national school in Co Longford after five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among pupils.

Two of the six classes at St Colmcille National School affected were “shut down” on Monday with testing underway to ensure the spread of the virus is contained.

It is believed the first two positive cases at the north Longford school came on St Patrick’s Day night with an additional two cases coming on Friday. The fifth case was confirmed on Monday.

It’s also understood two staff members are working remotely as they are classified as “high risk”.

Letters have been emailed informing parents and guardians of cases with text messages also being dispatched advising families as to whether they are deemed close contacts of confirmed cases.

School principal Aideen Mulligan said the school remains open and praised staff and parents in the wake of the outbreak, adding that she believed the virus came via community transmission and did not originate from within the school.

“The HSE seems happy that the infections came into the school from outside,” she said. “But it does mean we have three classes that are out and because there are siblings of those in the school, it means we don’t have many (pupils) in.”

The Longford school cluster follows a Covid-19 outbreak in a creche in Tullamore, Co Offaly, earlier this week where eight staff members tested positive for the virus with 15 cases among the children. The majority of the children are understood to be asymptomatic and in good health with some displaying minor symptoms. One staff member is quite ill, although not in hospital.

Owner of the creche Sharon Moyles said she felt “vilified” as news of the Covid-19 cases among staff and children filtered out.

She said the “bigger picture” was that childcare staff – which she argued are frontline workers – should be vaccinated and creches should get antigen tests.

“The Government need to be accountable. If they want us open then they need to protect us. That’s my message.”

Ms Moyles said her service had been reopened since the end of the first lockdown last summer and had no cases of Covid-19 until last week. She said the first cases were reported to her on St Patrick’s Day and she contacted the HSE helpline straight away as part of the Montessori’s Covid-19 response plan.

The highest incidence rate of the virus in the country is currently in Offaly, followed by Longford, Kildare and Dublin. Cork, Kilkenny and Leitrim have the lowest incidence rates in the country.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn described a “mixed picture” in outbreaks on Monday, citing examples of a student outbreak in Limerick, a number of outbreaks among the Irish Travelling community, a small number of outbreaks in schools, a “well-publicised outbreak” in a childcare facility in Offaly and outbreaks in meat-processing plants.