Mandatory hotel quarantine booking portal goes live with 12-night stay costing €1,875 per person

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine has gone live and is set to cost travellers nearly €1,900 per person for a 12-night stay package, the Department of Health has said.

All passengers arriving into Ireland from an airport or port considered “high risk”, or who have been in a “high-risk” country in the 14 days prior to travelling here, will have to quarantine for two weeks at a designated hotel from Friday, March 26th. People arriving from these countries must pre-pay for their stay before coming to Ireland, the Government said on Tuesday.

Passengers under mandatory quarantine will stay at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry with a 12-night standard rate inclusive of all services costing €1,875 per person. The additional rate for another adult or child over 12 sharing is €625 while children between 4-12 will be charged €360 for the 12-day package, according to details published on Tuesday morning. There is no cost for children aged 0-3 years staying with family during the hotel quarantine period.

The Government has also publicised a €150 day rate for adults arriving from “non-designated” countries but who have not taken a pre-departure PCR test.

Guests will be provided with full-board accommodation during their stay while the Tifco Hotel group, which has been appointed as the service provider overseeing mandatory hotel quarantine, will also provide ground and security services and health and wellbeing services for travellers, according to a Department of Health statement. Guests will have access to an outdoor area for exercise and mobility but must pre-book access to the facility. The Dublin airport hotel will be exclusively used for travellers completing their mandatory quarantine and staff have received updated training in line with HSE Covid-19 infection prevention, it said.

‘High-risk’ countries

The department noted that all passengers travelling to Ireland from “high-risk” countries, including those who have transited through a port or airport in one of these countries, must complete the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine period regardless of nationality.

This list of high-risk countries includes all South American nations, many African states along with Austria and the United Arab Emirates. People arriving into Ireland seeking asylum will not be required to pay for mandatory quarantine but will complete their quarantine at an “appropriate facility” arranged by the Department of Children and Equality, according to the statement.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the purpose of the mandatory hotel quarantine was to “act as a deterrent” and protect against the spread of variants of the virus and noted that there had been an 80 per cent fall in arrivals into the UK from countries which require mandatory quarantine upon arrival. “We want as little traffic from these countries as possible,” he said.

He said the defence forces would hold a “supervisory role” at the hotel and would be at the airport to escort people onto the bus. The Tifco hotel group will have a licensed security contractor at each hotel while An Garda Síochána will be available if anti-social behaviour or disruptions escalate, said the department.

On plans for lifting restrictions from April 5th, Mr Donnelly said there was no suggestion that all schools would not fully reopen after the Easter break but added that more work was needed to suppress the spread of the virus.

Hospital numbers

A total of 520 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday evening bringing to 231,119 the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the pandemic began. There was one death from the virus reported on Monday, bringing to 4,588 the total death toll to date.

The highest incidence rate of the virus in the country is currently in Offaly, followed by Longford, Kildare and Dublin. Cork, Kilkenny and Leitrim have the lowest incidence rates in the country.

As of Friday, March 19th, 181,063 people had received both their doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and were fully vaccinated. Some 487,466 people have received their first dose with a total 668,529 doses of the vaccine distributed so far.

There were 342 people in hospital with cases of Covid-19 on Monday evening, down from 359 coronavirus patients on Monday morning and 366 on Sunday night. Hospitalisation figures were similar a week ago on March 15th, when there were 336 people hospitalised with the virus.

Some 80 Covid-19 patients were in ICU on Monday evening, including 50 people on ventilators.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn described a “mixed picture” in outbreaks on Monday, citing examples of a student outbreak in Limerick, a number of outbreaks among the Irish Travelling community, a small number of outbreaks in schools, a “well-publicised outbreak” in a childcare facility in Offaly and outbreaks in meat-processing plants.

An international review, published by State health watchdog the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on Monday, noted that Ireland was one of the only countries out of the 18 examined not currently recommending the use of rapid antigen tests in detecting Covid-19 cases. In most cases, positive rapid antigen tests, which take about 15 minutes for a result, must subsequently be confirmed through a PCR test.

The Hiqa research also found Ireland had the third lowest rate of hospitalisations and ICU admissions from Covid-19 in its review of 18 countries.