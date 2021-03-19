Coronavirus search: How is Covid-19 spreading in your locality?

Tullamore in Co Offaly has the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the country, with 484 cases per 100,000 people.

The midlands town, which has a population of 29,159 people, saw 141 new cases in the past two weeks, according to the latest data on Covid-19’s 14-day incidence rate in local electoral areas (LEAs).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre publishes new figures every Thursday evening.

Despite weeks of Level 5 lockdown, the incidence rate of the virus remains stubbornly high in some parts of the State.

Dublin’s north inner city local electorate area, covering the Mountjoy, North Dock and Arran Quay areas, has the second-highest incidence in the State, with 443 cases per 100,000 people.

This area recorded 282 new cases in the past 14 days and has a population of 63,612 people.

Longford town has the third-highest rate at 443, followed by Navan in Co Meath (429) and Buncrana in Co Donegal (371). Buncrana LEA saw the highest increase in cases, with 282 more cases recorded compared with March 8th.

Other areas of Dublin city which have high rates of the virus include Ballymun, Finglas, Artane, Whitehall and Ongar.

Fewer cases

Meanwhile, the Moate LEA in Co Westmeath recorded 244 fewer cases compared with two weeks ago.

The number of LEAs which reported fewer than five cases in the past fortnight was also rising.

Just two LEAs reported fewer than five cases in the two weeks leading up to March 8th.

However, the latest figures show that 11 LEAs had fewer than five cases in the fortnight leading up to March 15th.

In general, local electorate areas in the south and west of the country had the lowest rate of the virus.

Kenmare in Co Kerry recorded fewer than five new cases of the virus in the past two weeks.

Ennistymon in Clare also saw fewer than five cases, as did Cork LEAs in Bantry, Macroom and Skibbereen.