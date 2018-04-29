Cervical cancer scandal: SF chief alleges ‘culture of concealment’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has raised concerns over “a culture of concealment” in the health service and Government amid concern over the State’s cervical cancer screening programme.

She said that Limerick woman Vicky Phelan, who last week settled a High Court case over her delayed cervical cancer diagnosis, was “not on her own as other people have been down this road with the HSE”.

Ms McDonald was critical of the fact that the case taken by Ms Phelan, a 43-year-old mother of two who is terminally ill, was contested all the way to the High Court.

“Under no circumstances should Vicky Phelan have been pursued and forced into the court in this way,” she told RTÉ’s This Week programme. “Under no circumstance should the other cases that I understand are in the system be fought in that same aggressive way.”

Ms McDonald said the Health Service Executive and the Government were operating within “a culture of concealment and harassment” and said it has to stop.

Clinical director of the national CervicalCheck screening programme Gráinne Flannelly resigned on Saturday as controversy arising from Ms Phelan’s case deepened. It has since emerged that 206 women diagnosed with cervical cancer should have received earlier intervention than they actually did.

Angry

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One show Sunday with Miriam, Ms Phelan said taking a court case was “an awful place” to be in. “I was very angry that I had to go up there and plead my case,” she said.

She said she initially believed there were 15 other cases where women had problems with their smear-test results. “To hear now that there is 206 women involved is absolutely disgraceful,” she said.

Minister for Health Simon Harris on Sunday said he was unaware how many women may have died as a result of this. He told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that he hopes to know by Monday if all of the women affected or their families have been told. He has ordered a review of how the CervicalCheck programme operates, the terms of which are expected to be announced next week.

Mr Harris said he hoped the HSE or the State would not put forward a defence in other cases similar to that of Ms Phelan.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he was unsure if Mr Harris had the power to make such a change given the State Claims Agency “manages claims against the State across multiple departments”. However, he said it was certainly something Mr Harris had committed to speaking to the Cabinet about.

Mr Coveney said he hoped a lesson would be learned from Ms Phelan’s case and that patients would be entitled to information more quickly from now on.

“Sometimes it takes cases like Vicky Phelan’s to ensure policy change happens quickly,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

Officials from CervicalCheck, the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive are expected to be called before an Oireachtas health committee next week to answer questions on the controversy.

Committee chairman Independent Michael Harty said he plans to call the officials before the group “as soon as possible” and intends to schedule a meeting next week.