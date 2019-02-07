Storm Erik: Orange alert as damaging gusts, coastal flooding forecast

Met Éireann has warned of damaging gusts and coastal flooding as Storm Erik approaches the country.

Damaging gusts of up to 130 km/h are expected in the counties of Galway, Mayo and Donegal on Friday.

A status orange weather alert has been issued for those three counties with a warning that wind speeds in excess of 130 km/h can be expected in coastal areas. Wind speeds are expected to peak at 9am on Friday morning.

Met Éireann has also warned that Storm Erik could generate very high seas as well as coastal flooding with a combination of low pressure, high seas and high tides.

The status orange warning is in operation for Galway and Mayo from 5am to 1pm on Friday and for Donegal from 9am on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Storm force 10 winds capable of causing structural damage can be expected in coastal areas between Loop Head in Co Clare and Malin Head in Co Donegal.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the rest of the country from 5am on Friday to 6am on Sunday with mean wind speeds of between 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h.

These values may be exceeded in Atlantic coastal areas.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Friday.

It is recommending that motorists check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

Storm Erik is expected to track northwards on Friday night leaving behind blustery showers with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures will stay at about 4 and 7 degrees.

Gales

Saturday and Sunday will see a change to more normal conditions with the winds gradually abating to be followed by scattered showers and a notable fall in temperatures at night leading to the possibility of some frost patches.

Sunday will be a cold, bright and breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north, with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.