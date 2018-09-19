Storm Ali: Woman dies as caravan blown onto beach and man is killed by falling tree

A woman in her 50s has died after the caravan she was staying in was blown onto a beach in Co Galway as Storm Ali swept the country on Wednesday.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene in Claddaghduff, north of Clifden on Wednesday morning. Gardaí said they received a report at 7.45am that a caravan had blown away. A search was carried out on the beach and the woman’s body was found a short time later.

The woman was visiting the area from Europe. She had been staying at a campsite at the time.

A fallen tree on a car at Cuff Street, Dublin during Storm Ali. Photograph: Daithí Walsh

Her body is expected to be taken to UCG for a post mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified. Gardaí said they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a man has died and another has been seriously injured after a storm-related incident in the Slieve Gullion Park area of Newry.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 12.13pm saying a tree had struck two men.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, died and the other man, in his 40s, is currently in a serious condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The man who died was an engineer working for the Northern Ireland Water utility.

A postmortem is due to be carried out on the deceased.

Significant damage

A yellow wind warning was in place for the entire country until 5pm on Wednesday.

ESB networks said as of 5pm, approximately 126,000 electricity customers were without power as a result of 2,000 individual faults on the network across the country. Power has been restored to 60,000 customers.

The areas most impacted by power outages include: Cavan, Sligo, Donegal, Castlebar, Galway, Portlaoise, Dundalk, Mullingar and parts of north Co Dublin.

The ESB said affected customers should prepare to be without power for up to three days.

Large trees which fell due to Storm Ali beside the National Museum of Ireland on Kildare Street, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said 29,000 customers are without electricity across Northern Ireland, with power restored to 64,500 customers. It said conditions are “extremely challenging” for emergency crews on the ground.

Met Éireann said gusts of 143km/h were recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway while, in Co Mayo, gusts of 124km/h were recorded at Newport and 107km/h at Belmullet.

The second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly, has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns. The decision followed consultation between local authorities, Met Éireann and gardaí.

Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that the organisers had hoped that the winds would die down sooner and that the event could go ahead, but following a health and safety review at 11am a decision was made to cancel it completely.

Ms McHugh said the championships will "definitely" be open tomorrow. The NPA later confirmed the event arena would be open for an extra day on Friday, with wristbands from Wednesday valid for both Thursday and Friday.

07.15hrs Westport to Dublin which was delayed and damaged by fallen trees earlier between Athlone and Tullamore, moving on from Tullamore at reduced speed to ensure safety due to windscreen damage pic.twitter.com/ENaIKqFAS4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 19, 2018 Max. Gust (km/h) recorded during Storm Ali (prov.):



Mace Hd 147

Newpt 124

Claremorris 120

Malin Hd 117

Knock Airpt 117

Finner 113

Athenry 110

Belmullet 108

Shannon 107

Valentia 106

Baldonnel 106

Dublin Airpt 105

Casement 105

Gurteen 100

Mullingar 94

Johnstown C. 90 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018