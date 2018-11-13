Rainfall warning issued for Cork and Kerry with heavy downfalls expected

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry with heavy downfalls expected across the southwest of the country from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The status yellow rainfall warning will run from 4pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday with the heaviest rain expected on high ground and mountains.

The forecaster has also issued a status yellow gale warning for all coastal waters on the Irish sea from 1pm on Tuesday.

Rain Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Cork & Kerry

Rain is expected to develop on Atlantic coasts on Tuesday afternoon and will extend across the western half of the country by evening and eastern areas by night time. It will also become breezy with top temperatures between 10 and 13 degrees.

Rain will become persistent on Tuesday night with spot flooding possible in the southwest of the country. There will be hill and coastal fog and southerly winds will be strong and gusty on exposed coasts. It will be a mild night with temperatures between 8 and 11 degrees.

Wednesday will start off wet and windy with some persistent and heavy rain on Atlantic coastal counties. Dry intervals will develop in inland areas by early afternoon but it will stay misty in southern and western coastal counties with patches of drizzle and fog. Wednesday will be very mild with temperatures between 13 and 15 degrees.

The weather will continue to be unsettled into Thursday but is expected to dry up on Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain mild, however it will turn cold early next week with increasing risk of frost at night.