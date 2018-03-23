Metro Link plan causing ‘concern among generations of people’

Two transport bodies are to face questions from an Oireachtas committee amid controversy over the route selected for the new Metro Link rail line which a TD claims is causing “enormous concern among generations of people”.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority as well as Na Fianna GAA club and local residents groups are to be invited to address the transport committee meeting, which is expected to be held next month.

More than 100 properties in Dublin may have to be acquired and demolished to facilitate the €3billion rail line, which is due to open in 2027 and would run every two minutes between Swords and Sandyford.

Under the plan, Na Fianna and Home Farm soccer club in Glasnevin would see parts of their pitches required during the construction phase but it is not yet known if they face any permanent restrictions or loss of land.

The GAA club has said it is “very concerned and alarmed” by the possible implications for its facilities.

“We are also deeply disappointed by the lack of respect afforded that a decision of this magnitude was advised to CLG Na Fianna, less than 48 hours prior to the formal government announcement,” the club said in a statement.

Na Fianna said it was currently examining the plans in detail, engaging with stakeholders and exploring a range of possible actions.

It said it understands the physical impact of the proposal would include the loss of the main Mobhi Road pitch and both all-weather pitches for a minimum of three years (and potentially six years or more) and significant loss of revenue from clubhouse activities.

Six public consultation meetings about the Metro link plan will take place over the next four weeks ahead of an application to An Bord Pleanála next year for the project.

Demolished

Areas where properties may need to be demolished if the project proceeds along the preferred route are located at Dartmouth Square, Ranelagh, Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsboro, Glasnevin and apartments at the College Gate complex near Tara Street rail station.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall said it was “ not acceptable that a proposal of this magnitude was sprung” on Na Fianna at short notice and without prior consultations.

“This plan is causing enormous concern among generations of people throughout north west Dublin who value and cherish the important role the club plays in our community.”

Stephen Behan, vice-chairman of Na Fianna, said the club has a membership of nearly 3,500 and on any given week there are up to 2,000 children playing and training on the pitches that would be affected.

“We’ve nowhere else to go,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “For the past five to six years we’ve been trying to find more playing facilities within the community, there’s just nothing there. “

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said the transport authorities would be called before the transport committee and that the GAA club and concerned residents should also have a chance to give submissions.

“It would be my intention that Na Fianna have their full and fair say in a public forum and are able to hold these people to account in a public forum,” he said.

A spokesman for the National Transport Authority said it had not yet been invited before the committee and Transport Infrastructure Ireland said it had no comment on the matter.

Construction of the Metro Link line is expected to start in 2021 and to take six years to complete. The 26km route, 12km of which will be underground, will combine the previously planned Metro North from Swords to the city centre, with an upgrade of the Luas Green line between Charlemont and Sandyford.