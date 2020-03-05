Ireland could supply 5 per cent of Europe’s electricity with offshore wind

Ireland could supply 5 per cent of Europe’s electricity needs by exploiting offshore wind opportunities off the west coast, according to renewable energy developer Dr Eddie O’Connor.

He strongly endorsed the call by the Oireachtas climate action committee that 75,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy capacity be built, based on wind speeds of 11 metres per second realisable there, and this should be Government policy. The Government has since fallen, he added.

Speaking in Trinity College Dublin at a conference to mark 250 years of the College Historical Society, Mr O’Connor said this capacity was achievable at a remarkably low cost of 5 cents per kilowatt hours. He added that sales from that renewable power would be worth double agricultural activity in Ireland, and be available to the country in perpetuity, he said.

Electricity would soon replace 45 per cent of power from fossils fuels, and have to replace oil and gas used in heating and petrol and diesel in transport. This was against a background whereby there would be a 250 per cent increase in demand for power in Europe.

The big winners would be those countries on the northern periphery of Europe, such as Ireland and Scotland, with offshore wind supplying power to the centre, while the bulk of solar power would come from the south/Mediterranean.

“There will be a net flow of electricity from the periphery to the centres of population, so national governments will not have the control they formerly had with all generation located on their territory.”

“For the decarbonisation of all heating and transport will have to be supplied by electricity. Technologies needed to do this [wind and solar] are in existence already,” added the co-founder of Mainstream Renewable Power.

The exception was air transport. He found it hard to imagine batteries would be ever be light enough to power the 150- to 500-passenger jets, but biofuels were the way forward for airplanes.

Offshore wind in the UK was now cheaper than building on land, while onshore wind was now “almost verboten”. The story of solar power production was equally dramatic. “We are building this stuff real cheap.”

For this to be realisable, however, a new “supergrid” would have to be laid over the current grid structure. Quantum physics, he believed, made this realisable by exploiting the superconductivity of certain materials at extremely low temperatures. “They allow for the bulk transfer of power without losses over any distance.”

With this in mind, he had established Supernode energy, while he hoped Ireland would be at the cutting edge of developing this new technology. “Our prima facia calculations indicate such a grid can reduce the price of transmission by cable by 50 per cent.”

Mr O’Connor said he did not believe there was a risk Ireland would lose out on the immense opportunity of offshore wind energy, but there was obvious weakness on energy policy within government. “We have to get up to speed,” he added. “Do we observe planning, or indeed a vision anywhere for this scenario? The answer is no.”

Politicians across Europe were afraid of the costs of this revolution, he said, noting the comment of former EU Commissioner Jean Claude Juncker when asked about Commission plans for decarbonisation: “We all know what to do, we just don’t know how to get re-elected after we have done it.”

He added: “My own interactions with Irish ministers reinforce this as some of them have articulated this same fear; it will cost too much to make this transition.”

Mr O’Connor said the inability of economists to put pollution at the centre of political economy debate and budget action “is one of the scandals of this era”.

Efforts in Europe to introduce a carbon tax had been hamfisted and completely ineffective in changing human behaviour. “At circa €2 per tonne of CO2, I can’t imagine that there has been any motivation in large companies to change direction and become less carbon intensive.”

The silence of economists on this issue was deafening. “Their influence on policy is limited to the short term.” Prof John FitzGerald, chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Council, was a notable exception.

“If one were to measure economists’ commentary on [US president Donald] Trump’s trade wars with China, the disparity is alarming. It is costing global communities $2.9 trillion each year, and costs are going up.”

There were side-effects of global warming which he thought economists should have an opinion on, such as forced emigration into the EU from Africa “which is at least partially caused by the southward march of the Sahara”.

In spite of all this “politics is moving, largely driven by Greta Thunberg and the youth rebellion”, he said, though the EU green deal would be challenged by vested interests. Already, transmission system operators had set their stall against an EU supergrid.