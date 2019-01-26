I found this on the sand and wondered what it was? Readers’ nature queries

I found this critter on the strand and wondered what it was. – Séamus Ferriter, Dingle, Co Kerry

It’s the purple sea snail, Janthina janthina, which drifts on the ocean surface on a raft of bubbles bound together with mucus. It preys on the by-the-wind-sailor, Velella velella. The shells are very fragile and so are not often found intact.

Ragworm

While recently walking on the beach I found this worm crawling on the rocks in and out among the barnacle shells. My Dad thinks it was a ragworm. – Dónal Spellacy (aged 7), Moycullen, Co Galway

Yes, it is a ragworm.

Water boatman

I found this insect on the surface of a pond at Burtown House, Co Kildare. What is it? – Conor Devally, Blackrock, Co Dublin

It’s what is commonly known as the water boatman. It swims on its back with large air bubbles attached to its underside. It is fiercely carnivorous, attacking tadpoles and small fishes, and even human fingers.

Purple jellydisc

I saw this on a rotting log in the Glen of the Downs. – Paddy Demery, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

Mycologist Kieran Connolly identifies it as purple jellydisc, an Ascocoryne species, most likely A. sarcoides.

Hooded merganser

Along with a mandarin duck I saw this hooded merganser for the first time in Blessington Basin, Dublin 7. – Darlene Everitt, Drogheda, Co Louth

In Eye on Nature last March, Ethna Vondrys (12) sent a photograph of an object found on Killiney Beach identified as amber. Her detailed investigation of its identification as real amber was “Highly Commended” at the Young Scientists Exhibition earlier this month.

