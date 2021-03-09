What are career prospects like for an engineering apprentice?

My son has always been interested in engineering and working with his hands. His guidance counsellor has suggested an “original equipment manufacturing apprenticeship”. What are the career prospects like?

This is a brand new apprenticeship targeted at a growing sector of the manufacturing economy. It is one of many new “earn-and-learn” options which, unlike standard college courses, allows you to earn money and become qualified while learning on the job.

The original equipment manufacturing apprenticeship was developed by a group of employers and education providers in direct response to skills shortages in this sector.

Original equipment manufacturing serves companies in Ireland that sell products for use in the agricultural, transportation, materials handling, quarrying, construction equipment, food processing, recycling handling and allied industries.

The Irish manufacturing sector alone contributes 25 per cent of gross domestic product or GDP, employs more than 44,000 people both directly and indirectly and is key to Ireland’s economic success.

Apprentices will get the opportunity to work across a range of engineering disciplines, while using components and processes to assemble, manufacture and support original equipment.

The programme offers a range of modules including industrial robotics, mechatronics, operations management, team leadership, analytics and problem solving, and electrical and electronic technology.

The apprenticeship combines learning in the workplace with learning in a training centre or educational college. The apprentice is given the opportunity to apply skills, acquired off the job, in the workplace under supervision.

It is a three-year programme that incorporates academic learning, skills training and personal development focused on behavioural and competency refinement.

Job-ready graduates

Upon completion of the programme, the apprentice will qualify with an advanced certificate – level six – in original equipment manufacturing.

Graduates are job-ready in a range of engineering skills that are needed in growing service and manufacturing areas. The programme provides further opportunity for successful graduates to enhance their careers within the original equipment manufacturing sector. Graduates will have the potential to progress into supervisory or management roles.

The apprenticeship is an exciting and proven way for employers to develop talent for their company and industry, as well as opening up new and rewarding careers, with learning grounded in the practical experience of undertaking a real job.

Graduates of the apprenticeship will also be eligible to apply to a range of engineering degree programmes at university and institutes of technology, if they so wish in the future. Where appropriate, employers regularly support and fund graduates to progress to third-level degree programmes.

Cavan and Monaghan Education and Training Board are the national provider for the original equipment manufacturing apprenticeship, in partnership with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

For more information, visit oemapprenticeship.ie.

Email queries to askbrian@irishtimes.com