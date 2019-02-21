Multi-denominational patrons for 12 new primary schools

Multi-denominational patrons have been selected for 12 new commuter belt primary schools due to open in September in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Cork.

The Department of Education made the announcement on Thursday following a vote involving parents in 12 areas where population growth requires new schools.

Patron bodies are responsible for the ethos and oversight of schools and are also accountable for financial and property issues.

All the new schools’ patron bodies are non-denominational or multidenominational in nature.

Educate Together has been awarded the patronage of seven new primary schools.

The multi-denomination patron will run new schools in Dublin in Donaghmede/Howth, Dublin 13; Clonskeagh/Dublin 6/6W; Goatstown/Stillorgan; and Killester/Raheny/Clontarf.

Educate Together will also run new schools in Glasheen, Cork City; Leixlip, Co Kildare; and Kilcoole/Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow.

State-owned Education and Training Boards have been awarded the patronage of three new primary schools (Swords north and south, Co Dublin; and Dunshaughlin, Co Meath).

They will become multi-denominational Community National Schools.

An Foras Pátrúnachta, the largest patron body of Irish-medium schools, will run new gaelscoileanna in the Boosterstown/Blackrock area of Dublin and in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

It will also run a new gaelscoil serving the Drumcondra/Marino area of Dublin 1, which was previously announced.

Between them, they will have capacity to cater for more than 3,300 primary pupils when fully developed.

It is envisaged these primary schools will be established in temporary accommodation initially, pending permanent accommodation solutions being put in place. All the new schools are due to open in September 2019.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said parental preference was a key determinant in deciding the patronage of new schools.

“I’m pleased to say that the views of parents as expressed through the process are strongly reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these 12 new schools,” he said.

He said all applications were assessed on the basis of published criteria, including the extent of diversity in existing schools and the scale of diversity to be provided by the new school or schools.

Mr McHugh added that he was very pleased here will be three gaelscoileanna, reflecting the high level of parental demand for Irish-medium provision in these areas.

The patronage process for new schools is overseen by the New Schools Establishment Group, an independent advisory group.

In its report, the group has noted that the Department of Education has outlined how it might provide additional opportunities to expand Irish-medium provision.

This includes proactively engaging with existing Irish-medium patrons in relation to demand, and the potential for expansion of existing Irish-medium schools or the requirements for new schools.

Patronage of schools to be established in September 2019

Cork:

Glasheen/Cork City: Educate Together (eight classroom school)

Dublin:

Booterstown/Blackrock: An Foras Pátrúnachta (eight classrooms )

Donaghmede/ Howth/ D13: Educate Together (16 classrooms)

Dublin 6_Clonskeagh & Dublin 6W: Educate Together (16 classrooms)

Goatstown/ Stillorgan: Educate Together (16 classrooms)

Killester/Raheny/Clontarf: Educate Together (eight classrooms)

Swords north: Dublin Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board (eight classrooms)

Swords south: Dublin Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board (eight classrooms)

Kildare:

Leixlip: Educate Together (eight classrooms)

Maynooth: An Foras Pátrúnachta (eight classrooms)

Meath:

Dunshaughlin: Louth Meath Education and Training Board (eight classrooms)

Wicklow:

Kilcoole/Newtownmountkennedy: Educate Together (eight classrooms)