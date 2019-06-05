Leaving Cert English: ‘A challenge for pupils with limited attention spans’

This year’s higher level English Paper one challenged young people to think critically and creatively, according to teachers.

Jim Lusby, English teacher at The Institute of Education, described the paper as “stimulating, exciting and enjoyable paper, that will energise students at the start of the exams”.

“At a time when our responses to life are threatened with being narrowed to a cramped range from outrage to likes, it is a vital statement of the importance of intellectual and imaginative enquiry and curiosity,” he said.

He said the general theme of the paper, “feeding our imaginations”, was interesting and relevant, while the paper’s approach to the topic was “stimulating”.

The exam featured three texts in the comprehending section: What Is Art For? by the English writer Jeanette Winterson; an extract from David Park’s novel, Travelling in a Strange Land; and columnist Caitlin Moran’s essay, Libraries: Cathedrals of Our Souls.

Mr Lusby said these tests required a sustained focus on experiences that stimulate the imagination.

He said this focus would be “be alien to any student whose attention span is usually limited to scrolling the ever-changing banalities on screens”.

The questions set on each text were subtle and precise, he added, and demanded an understanding of how words shift their meanings with changing contexts.

‘Perfect warm-up’

These questions were a “perfect warm-up” for the subsequent tests in comprehension, analysis and evaluation required for the remainder of paper one and for tomorrow’s paper two.

As with last year, material from the prescribed literature on the course appeared again on paper one.

In the composing section, candidates were offered a range of writing exercises such as a descriptive essay, personal essay and short story.

Mr Lusby said these were carefully phrased and encouraged candidates to reflect on the subtleties of language and the colour of the human imagination.

“The suggested differences, for instance, between ‘dawn’ and ‘dusk’, ‘values’ and ‘significance’, were typical examples of the paper’s imaginative approach to the excitement of language,” he said.

On the basis of paper one, the “well-prepared, well-read and independently-minded student” will look forward eagerly to the challenges of paper two.

Social media

The ordinary level paper, meanwhile, focused on the theme of social media.

Mr Lusby said the paper managed to be accessible and comfortable as well as stimulating and thought-provoking.

Set texts included a YouTuber’s description of social media experience, reflections on the selfie, and blog posts from The Friends of the Earth website.

“The composition tasks maintained the interesting balance of the entire paper, often starting with a familiar idea, but then inviting candidates to approach it from a somewhat different angle, such as imagining a year without the use of any form of social media,” he said.

Try this one at home:

Write a descriptive essay which captures a sense of the difference between dawn and dusk and celebrates both the beginning and the end of the day;

or

Write a short story, suitable for publication in a collection of spy stories, in which a librarian, a photograph and a chair are central to the narrative.

- English paper one, higher level