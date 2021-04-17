Irish Times Debate: TCD speakers awarded top spots in semi-final

Speakers from Trinity College Dublin were named the winners of the Irish Times semi-final on Saturday and will progress to the final event in June.

Megan O’Driscoll and Kate Maher of Trinity College Dublin’s Philosophical Society (the Phil) society took the top team spot and Gabrielle Fullam of the College Historical Society (the Hist) was awarded the top speaker spot.

The motion debated at this semi-final was: “This house believes justice movements must reclaim forgiveness”.

Arguing against the motion, Megan O’Driscoll said that “movements of people owe nothing to the systems or people who do them harm.”

“Forgiveness absolves oppressors of the responsibility to do any amount of work before claiming the title of ‘ally’... Forgiveness helps people move on but you can’t move on if you are still being oppressed,” she said.

“When forgiveness is offered as a default olive branch and there’s no prior restorative or rehabilitative work required, people increase the mass of your movement, but are they really helpful?” Ms O’Driscoll asked.

The pair scattered humour throughout their speeches and argued that forgiveness is “the status quo”.

Speaking for the opposition, Kate Maher said “Reclaiming forgiveness does not help justice movements achieve their goal because institutions of oppression use forgiveness against them.”

‘Weaponised’ forgiveness

Ms Maher used the example of the Catholic Church, which she argued “weaponised” forgiveness against people of Catholic faith. “If you don’t want to be a sinner, then you forgive what was done to you and what you saw being done… When finally they had to acknowledge the movement, they did what Jesus would have done, they asked forgiveness,” she said.

Ms Maher said refusing to grant forgiveness on behalf of movements and “active non-forgiveness” looked like moving back from the Church, and like affirmative action in South Africa and Northern Ireland.

“Active non-forgiveness is demanding reparations and not stopping even after you get them,” she said.

Held through an online Zoom call on Saturday, the black-tie event was one of 4 semi-final debates held throughout April. The Irish Times Debate final is scheduled for June.

The event was chaired by Conor Houston, who is a previous finalist of the debate and is now on the board of the Irish Times Trust. Mr Houston has been heavily involved in advocacy and work on peace and reconciliation. Speaking after the debate, Mr Houston commended those who cited forgiveness in the context of the peace process in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

Reconciliation should be “the absolute overriding objective”, Mr Houston said, adding “the responsibility of this generation, if we’re really going to affect change, is going to be to constantly figure out how we can better engage and understand those with whom we disagree.”