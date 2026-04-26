Man (50s) dies following mountain bike crash in Co Wexford

Gardaí attended the scene after the crash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man in his 50s has died following a mountain bike crash in north Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after the man was seriously injured while mountain biking in a wooded area in Askamore, shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

The mountain biker was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, gardaí said in a statement.

The coroner has been notified and the man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Local Fine Fael TD Brian Brennan said that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the dead man’s family.