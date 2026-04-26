Ireland

Man (50s) dies following mountain bike crash in Co Wexford

Man injured while cycling through wooded area in Askamore in north Wexford

Gardaí attended the scene after the crash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Gardaí attended the scene after the crash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Sarah Slater
Sun Apr 26 2026 - 23:371 MIN READ

A man in his 50s has died following a mountain bike crash in north Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after the man was seriously injured while mountain biking in a wooded area in Askamore, shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

The mountain biker was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, gardaí said in a statement.

The coroner has been notified and the man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

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A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Local Fine Fael TD Brian Brennan said that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the dead man’s family.

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