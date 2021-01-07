Government scraps plan for partial reopening of schools

The Government has abandoned plans to bring Leaving Certificate students into class for three days a week from next week amid mounting opposition from teachers and principals.

In a statement on Thursday night, Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed that all schools would remain closed to students from Monday, January 11th.

From this date, all students, including children with special needs, “will resort to a programme of remote learning in line with the rest of the Government restrictions”.

The pause would allow for “further engagement with all education stakeholders”, she said.

The move follows an announcement by the two main secondary school teachers’ unions that they would not be cooperating with the initial plan to reopen schools on Monday.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland welcomed the Government’s decision “now taken, somewhat belatedly, by Government to finally do the right thing”.

It said its members would not be attending their workplaces for in-school teaching next Monday, “or on subsequent days but will be available to provide emergency remote teaching and to support their students including, in particular, students with special educational needs”.

Ms Foley said officials from her department on Thursday met education partners including trade unions, and school management bodies to discuss the safe provision of in-person learning to pupils in special classes and special schools and to Leaving Certificate students, and remote learning to other students from next Monday.

The online meeting was also attended by senior public health specialists.

Ms Foley said, in the meeting lasting over two hours, public health experts provided their reassurance that it was safe for both students and staff to operate schools at this time utilising the preventative measures that were in place.

“NPHET and Public Health continue to hold the clear view that schools are safe places, as outlined in the letter to Government from the CMO, published today,” she said.

“It is with regret that I announce that, despite the confirmation by public Health that schools remain safe, that children in special schools and special classes and Leaving Certificate students will not be extended in-person learning.”

“My Department has engaged with the unions and public health officials with a view to maintaining on site learning for this vulnerable group of students.

“It remains my strong belief that this period of time is crucial for the mental wellbeing of all children with special needs.

“I also felt it was the right thing to extend in-class teaching to our Leaving Certificate students who are approaching a crucial time in their exam year.

“Unfortunately I am left with no alternative but to pause the limited reopening on Monday to allow further engagement with all education stakeholders.”

School opposition

One Dublin secondary school had earlier announced that it would defy the Government decision to partially reopen schools next Monday.

Alexandra College in Milltown, south Dublin, told parents and students that a partial reopening would pose unacceptable health risks.

Principal Barbara Ennis said: “I honestly believe we’ve made the right decision and I would be very surprised if the Government does not reverse the move to reopen schools. Many other schools are up in arms. I think we’ll be the first of many not to reopen.”

Alexandra College in Milltown, south Dublin, said it would not reopen for Leaving Certificate students.

She said schools, unions and principals had not been consulted over a decision which would jeopardise the health of staff and students.

“As principal, I am personally responsible for the health, safety and wellbeing of staff. If we reopen, I cannot guarantee any of those things. I’d be going against the very tenets of my job,” she said.

A number of other secondary schools are meeting to consider taking similar action in light of the public health threat posed by Covid-19.

Union decision

The ASTI’s standing committee met on Thursday afternoon, noting it had not been consulted before the reopening announcement.

In a statement, the ASTI said it had not been provided with the necessary assurances that schools were sufficiently safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the community and the alarmingly high numbers.

Its standing committee said it had decided to direct its members not to cooperate with the arrangements announced by the Minister for Education for in-school teaching, but to engage in remote teaching/ learning provision from Monday, January 11th.

“The decision is based on significant concerns about the health and safety of students, teachers and other staff,” it said.

Speaking after the meeting, ASTI president Ann Piggott said: “The ASTI has repeatedly sought sufficient assurances that schools are safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the community and the alarmingly high numbers.

“We engaged with the Department of Education and with public health officials today. Unfortunately, the assurances we sought have not been forthcoming.”

Another school principal, who declined to be named, said the school may also remain closed due to logistical problems in delivering in-person and online classes.

“We have a full online timetable ready to go, but now our teachers are being asked to come into school for sixth years for three days and teach the rest online. How is that possible?” the principal said.

“Many teachers have primary school children. This will weaken provision for all other students. It’s a mess.”

In the past the Department of Education has ordered schools to reopen where they have closed for safety reasons without the approval of public health officials.

When asked what consequences there will be, if any, for schools who decide to remain closed, a spokesman earlier on Thursday only said Leaving Cert students “will attend school three days a week” from Monday next and that the department will fund all necessary infection prevention measures.

In addition, special schools and special classes are due to reopen for an estimated 18,000 pupils.

Resistance

However, there is growing resistance from teachers’ unions and principals’ representatives.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals has suggested a delay in reopening is now inevitable.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, its director Clive Byrne said: “Online learning will commence as planned from next Monday for all pupils. A blended approach of face-to-face and online learning is the optimum model but sufficient time is needed to consider and agree all aspects of this in full.

“Taking sufficient time also enables us to fully account for the consequences of related personal challenges faced by teachers, including childcare and positive/close-contact cases.”

Labour leader Alan Kelly said he expected the Government to “come around” and reverse its decision, saying he thought the public were ahead of the decision-makers on this issue.

“This is nobody’s fault,” he said. “In fairness to the Government, they actually tried something. But the community’s transmission is at such a level, there’s so much worry out there.”

He said it was better to make the decision to close schools now to allow people to plan for online learning.

A Government Minister said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan had been “extremely clear”, however, that schools remained a safe environment.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said Dr Holohan had expressed concern about increased levels of mobility and linked activities that the full reopening of schools would generate.

“Dr Holohan said the entire reopening of schools was not something that Nphet could support. We have not done that. We have decided on an extremely reduced reopening of schools.

“The other point he was clear about was the need for the Government to take measures to support the most vulnerable children and that is why we have ensured that schools remain opened for those in special schools,” Mr O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Asked if he was comfortable with the decision, he said Dr Holohan was extremely clear the schools remained a safe environment.”

Earlier, the Principals’ and Deputy Principals’ Association of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) called on Minister for Education Norma Foley to reverse the decision.

President of the PDA Adrian Power said it has “grave concerns” about the safety and logistics of reopening schools for face-to-face learning for Leaving Cert students and special classes .

“We believe that the decision of the Government – made without any consultation – is deeply damaging, particularly in light of the huge efforts of all in the school communities since the commencement of the academic year,” he said.

Special needs

Fórsa trade union, which represents more than 12,000 staff in primary and secondary schools throughout the country, including special needs assistants (SNAs) is seeking a pause on the implementation of the policy to reopen special education schools and special classes.

The union said the Government’s plans were “unrealistic” and advised the Minister that thousands of school staff would be unable to attend work next Monday.

Andy Pike, the union’s head of education, said the plans could not proceed without “due consideration of the operational and safety issues arising”.

“Many thousands of staff will be unable to attend work on Monday, January 11th, either due to childcare problems, genuine concerns as to the ability of their employer to provide a safe working environment as required in legislation, or both,” he said.

However, special needs campaigners said it is vital that special schools and classes reopen.

Adam Harris, chief executive of the autism charity AsIAm, said special classes and schools “must be supported to remain open at this most critical time”.

“These educational settings provide essential support for some of the most vulnerable children within our State. Children with the most complex needs are only able to learn in appropriately structured environments, with highly skilled staff in clear routines,” he said.

“The evidence is indisputable: remote learning, owing to cognitive differences, does not work for these young people. We saw the devastation this caused during the last lockdown with children losing hard-won skills in the areas of communication, social interaction and personal care, becoming totally overwhelmed and distressed at home and losing the supports which will ultimately determine the quality of life and level of independence a person can enjoy as they grow up.”

On Wednesday, Ms Foley said the decision had been made in the best interests of students, especially those facing into exams and with learning disabilities.

She said schools and teachers had proved resilient in the past in reopening schools and she was convinced the education sector would “not be found wanting” in reopening again in a limited way.

For all other students, schools will be required to put in place remote-learning provisions from next Monday and to communicate these plans directly to families.

Under the plan, Leaving Cert final-year students would attend school three days per week, with the other two days’ learning being supported by their teachers remotely.