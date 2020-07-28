Garda vetting bureau ‘confident’ it can process extra teacher applications

The Garda National Vetting Bureau said it is “confident” it can quickly process several hundred applications for additional teachers to be hired under a Government plan.

The €375 million financial support package to reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic includes plans to hire an additional 1,080 secondary school teachers.

The extra teachers will allow schools to split larger classes if necessary to maintain physical distancing of one metre between pupils in classrooms.

The measures, announced on Monday by the Government, also include funding for schools to carry out minor works to reconfigure classrooms and refurbish toilet facilities.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said the vetting bureau had been in discussions with the Department of Education “in relation to this planned increase of applications for personnel to work in schools”.

The current turnaround time for vetting applications is approximately three to four days, the spokesman said.

The Garda vetting bureau is “ready, willing and confident that it will process the expected increase in vetting applications from this sector at short notice,” he said.

Speaking on Monday, Minister for Education Norma Foley said she was confident “there will be a very fast turnaround of Garda vetting,” and no employees would be on school grounds “unless they have been Garda vetted”.

The Government is to unveil a recruitment campaign for secondary school teachers, including a targeted effort to recruit some of the 2,000 teachers registered with the Teaching Council but not currently working in education.

Department officials also believe the pandemic may have led to some teachers on career breaks abroad returning to Ireland, and that they may now be encouraged to take up work in schools.

The Government’s financial package included €41.2 million to fund substitute staff in primary schools, in part to cover teachers unable to work after developing coronavirus symptoms.

There will be panels of substitute primary school teachers given year-long contracts who will be available to work on short notice.