Covid-19: Tipperary school is closed after pupil tests positive

A school in Co Tipperary closed its doors on Monday after parents were informed of a Covid-19 case.

Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir, which has over 300 pupils, told parents on Monday morning that it was suspending its classes with immediate effect.

A second suspected case within the school population is being investigated.

The school is now waiting for public health specialists to carry out a full risk assessment. An update on classes is expected to be provided to parents on Monday evening. It is understood that the school had informed a number of parents over the weekend that their child had been deemed a close contact of a pupil who had tested positive.

It is believed the infection arose elsewhere in the town, which is on the Tipperary-Waterford border.

Some 30 cases of Covid-19 were recorded for Tipperary in Sunday’s official Covid-19 figures, while 32 were confirmed for Waterford.

Further data from the HSE’s weekly Covid-19 mass testing report for schools is due out on Tuesday.

Figures published last week showed the number of schools where positive cases of Covid-19 were detected among pupils or staff had tripled over the space of a week.

The HSE’s weekly mass testing report covering the period from March 7th to March 13th showed positive cases were detected in 108 schools.

This was up from 34 schools during the first week in March, when schools reopened to junior classes and secondary schools reopened to sixth-year students.