‘Be open minded, adaptable and learn from the people around you’

What did you study and when did you graduate?

I first studied English and History in the University of Limerick and received an Honours degree in 2011. I then decided to go down the business route and did the Qualified Financial Advisor exams in University College Dublin in 2014. Following this roundabout route, I then became interested in the area of corporate governance and company law and joined Grant Thornton where I did the Certificate in Company Secretarial Law and Practice, and I have since gone on to enrol in the Masters in Corporate Governance and am now heading into my second year.

What attracted you to your current role?

I was attracted to Grant Thornton’s global reputation as a passionate, collaborative and grounded firm with a diverse client base and their strong presence in the Irish market. The firm’s dedicated trainee programmes carved out a clear path in how I can upskill as a company secretarial professional. Corporate Governance appealed to me as it is ever evolving, and there are ongoing opportunities to grow and get involved with new projects.

What did you find most challenging about the working world?

Initially, I found it challenging to strike a work/life balance. I worked long hours and was quite drained by the weekend. However, this changed since joining GT because of the firm’s emphasis on employee wellness through the sports and social clubs, wellness weeks, time management trainings and the general fun and energetic atmosphere.

Do you have any mentors? If so, what is their value to you?

Fortunately, I work for a firm that encourages a gender balance across all levels. I work for a female partner and closely with female directors, associate directors and management. Seeing their career progression and how they are encouraged, empowered and supported in their professional development has been a big inspiration to me. I am challenged and encouraged by these women and because of Grant Thornton’s open door policy I can rely on their support. The Chartered Governance Institute run a mentorship programme that connects recent graduates with experienced professionals in the industry- this is something I am keen to get involved with.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned since you joined the workforce?

If I keep the company’s goals, strategies, culture and values as my priority, then my personal professional goals will be met by doing so. Don’t just look for what a company can do for you, look to what you can bring to the role and stay on top of your development and naturally you will grow within the company.

How has Covid-19 affected your working life?

It is a very sad time for many families in the country and my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I have been keeping myself busy and getting involved with the various GT initiatives during this time, from online personal training sessions with my team or virtual charity fundraising activities. I am lucky that I could continue to work from home and remain busy and engaged. Due to technology I have been in constant contact with my colleagues through video chat and we have even managed some fun coffee Skype chats too.

What is one piece of advice you would offer new graduates?

Be open minded, adaptable and learn from the people around you and always be open to new experiences. Broaden your understanding of the bigger picture of whatever process you are involved in and don’t ever stop learning. Also, don’t be afraid to show some personality!

Jenna Clarke-Molloy