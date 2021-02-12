ASTI agrees to further talks in bid to resolve Leaving Cert impasse

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has agreed to further engagement with the Minister for Education in a bid to resolve a row which has plunged planning for the Leaving Cert into uncertainty.

Following a “constructive” meeting with Norma Foley and her officials on Friday afternoon, a spokeswoman said more work is being done with a view to finding a resolution to the impasse.

Earlier, Government ministers criticised the ASTI’s decision to pull out of formal planning talks on the Leaving Cert.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said it was “beyond unhelpful” that anyone would walk away from the process.

Minister of State in the same department, Niall Collins, said “the country looked on in shock” at what happened last night

The ASTI’s decision to leave discussions had threatened to derail the Government’s plans to provide clarity for tens of thousands of students next week.

The president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said it would remain at the table.

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie earlier said plans being discussed were unacceptable on the basis that calculated grades would become a “dominant option” and the Leaving Cert exams would end up “filling in assessment gaps”.

The ASTI’s president, Anne Piggott, said that her union was committed to finding a solution as quickly as possible to find an exam that would “have standards”.

‘They need a plan’

Mr Harris was asked about the situation at a press conference on Friday morning where he announced new online further education courses for workers in the pandemic-hit hospitality sector.

He said that when it comes to the issue of the Leaving Cert “the most sense has come from the mouths of the students” adding: “They need clarity. They need a plan. They need this uncertainty to be taken away from them.”

He said Ms Foley is working 24/7 to deliver that and is engaging with all stakeholders, very intensively.

Mr Harris said: “It is has beyond unhelpful that anyone would walk away from that process.”

The Fine Gael minister added: “Look that was yesterday and today is a new day. I’m very pleased that the ASTI have accepted an invitation from Minister Foley to meet with her this afternoon.”

He said the message from Government is “get in a room, get this sorted and stay in a room until it is sorted.”

Mr Harris said there are no perfect solutions in a pandemic but Ms Foley is trying to “find the best possible way forward that serves students well and that has the confidence of teachers.”

He said he still hopes and expects that the issue can be resolved in the coming days.

Parents of children sitting the Leaving Cert have described the breakdown in talks on how to manage the Leaving Cert this year as “a complete mess” .

A parent who contacted The Irish Times on Friday morning said it was “incredibly stressful” for his daughter and she was increasingly anxious over “the dithering by the Minister and unions”.

The parent who asked not to be identified said the “overwhelming majority of students want predicted grades considering the amount of tuition time they have missed.

“Every day there’s some sort of tears from my daughter. There’s a lack of clarity over mocks, orals and practicals, a complete mess.”

On Newstalk Breakfast, the ASTI’s president, Anne Piggott, said she had serious reservations about calculated grades given the lack of data since there were no mock exams for Leaving Cert students. “The lack of data is a problem.”

If students were to have a choice – it should be one or the other (written or calculated grades). It should not be a case of “a bit of this or a bit of that”.

The ASTI was going to meet the Minister to discuss the issue but would not be returning to the talks, she said. “We want students to have certainty.”

TUI

However, the TUI’s Martin Marjoram said his union would continue to engage with the Department of Education to achieve “workable arrangements” in relation to this year’s exam.

He said it was essential the expertise of teachers inform the process and that they not be passive participants.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Marjoram said the TUI had remained in the process “because we think we can influence it”.

He expressed the view that the solution would be different from last year’s Leaving Cert but refused to be drawn on details of the negotiations saying it was not appropriate to debate them on the airwaves.

The union understood there needed to be a contingency plan in the event written exams could not go ahead because of public health concerns. It was important for students there was an outcome that would not be torn up afterwards, he said.