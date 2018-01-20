Young man shot in both legs in west Belfast

A man believed to be in his 20s was shot several times in both legs on Friday night in west Belfast.

Police officers received a call about a suspected shooting at 7.15pm on Friday evening.

Inspector Laura Kelly, the investigating officer, said when police arrived at the scene they discovered the young man, who had been “shot a number of times in both legs.” The shooting occurred in the Whiterock Drive area of west Belfast.

The man is “currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries”, Insp Kelly said.

A spokesman for the PSNI said there was “no update on his condition” and the investigation into the shooting was at an early stage.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity on Friday evening in the area to come forward.