Woman in hospital after being attacked with knife in Dublin
Gardaí investigating incident in which individual in her 40s was robbed on Clarion Quay
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
A woman in her 40s is in hospital after she was robbed in Dublin city centre on Wednesday night.
The incident took place at 9.30pm on Clarion Quay. It is understood the woman was attacked with a knife and was taken to the Mater hospital for treatment, where she remains.
No arrests have been made and gardaí said their investigations were ongoing.