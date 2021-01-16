Two men arrested after gun discharged in Shannon

Two men have been arrested following the discharge of a firearm in Shannon, Co Clare, on Wednesday.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Shannon on Friday, while a second man, in his late teens, was arrested in Ennis, Co Clare, on Saturday morning.

A firearm was found during searches by gardaí on Wednesday.

Both men have been arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act and are being detained at Shannon and Ennis Garda stations.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may witnessed anything on Wednesday at Illaunamanagh, Shannon, between 10.45am and 11.15am, to contact them at the Shannon or Ennis stations.

Shannon gardaí can be contacted at 061 365900 and Ennis gardaí at 065 6848100, or you may contact the Garda Confidential line, 1800-666-111.