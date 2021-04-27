Woman in hospital after assault on Dublin’s Dame Street

A woman is continuing to receive treatment in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information and said the incident, the nature of which has not been specified, occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Dame Street, between 4am and 5am.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains.

Gardaí at Pearse Street station are investigating the incident and have asked the public for assistance, particularly anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

They have also asked any road users who were travelling in the area during the time and who have camera footage to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.