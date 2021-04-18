Two men arrested after drugs and gun seized in west Dublin

Two men were arrested following the seizure of a gun and drugs worth €40,000 in west Dublin on Saturday, as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

The Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau supported by the emergency response unit stopped a vehicle in the Baldonnel area at approximately 4.30pm on Saturday.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm, and ammunition. In a follow up search of a premises, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized.

Two men aged 47 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in possession of firearms and ammunition, contrary to the provisions of the Firearms Act, 1964. Both were detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau said: “We continue to target those causing most harm and devastation in our community. The seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a sizable quantity of controlled drugs will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, for the purpose of keeping communities safe.”