Woman dies after car and SUV collide in Co Kerry

A woman in her 20s has died following a road traffic collision involving a SUV and a car in Co Kerry.

The incident happened at 8am on Wednesday on the N21 Limerick to Tralee road at Meenleitrim near Castleisland.

The woman, the sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries,” a Garda spokesman said.

Traffic diversions were in place on Wednesday as the scene of the crash was being preserved for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.