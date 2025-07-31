Man (23) remanded in custody charged with assault causing harm to garda on Capel Street in Dublin

The scene on Capel Street following the incident on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A man has appeared in court accused of launching an unprovoked knife attack on a garda in Dublin city centre earlier this week.

Abdullah Khan is accused of stabbing the garda, who was on a high visibility foot patrol, a number of times during the incident on Capel Street just after 6pm on Tuesday.

The garda was treated in hospital and later released.

Mr Khan (23) appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday morning dressed in dark trousers and a black t-shirt. He did not address the court.

He is charged with assault causing harm to the garda on Capel Street on July 29th, 2025. He is also charged with production of a “Tactix” knife with intent to cause intimidation or harm on the same date.

The court heard he made no reply when both charges were put to him on Wednesday night.

Gardaí objected to bail and applied for a remand in custody.

Defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew, with KID Lyons solicitors, said there was no application for bail.

She asked that Mr Khan’s address not be published “due to the nature of the case” and noted that gardaí had no objection to this.

She also applied for legal aid and for Mr Khan to receive medical attention in custody.

Judge Treasa Kelly agreed to the defence applications and imposed reporting restrictions on Mr Khan’s address.

A statement of means for Mr Khan will be produced at the next hearing, the solicitor said.

Judge Kelly remanded the accused in custody in Cloverhill Prison until next Wednesday.