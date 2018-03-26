Unsolved mystery of vanished Greystones local puzzles gardaí

Gardaí are appealing for information on the disappearance almost one year ago of a 48-year-old man from Greystones in Co Wicklow.

Peter Scully was last seen at his home in Fairfield Park, Greystones on April 2nd, 2017. Despite extensive searches, gardaí have been unable to establish his whereabouts.

The case will feature on RTÉ’s Crimecall on Monday night. Dernaun Hayden, a childhood friend, said Mr Scully’s elderly mother is particularly distressed by his disappearance.

“He doted on his mother,” said Mr Hayden. “He was up with her every day.” Mr Scully’s disappearance was out of character, added Mr Hayden. “You could set your time by Peter, you’d know where he was nearly any stage of the day.”

Hillwalker

Mr Scully worked in maintenance in Carrickmines Industrial Estate, and when not taking care of his mother, spent time hillwalking.

A quiet man, Mr Scully kept to himself but was well known and liked in the Greystones area, said Mr Hayden. “It’s horrible, it’s a mystery. We just want to find him. ”

Making a direct appeal to his friend Mr Hayden said: “If you’re out there Peter . . . just come home. So many people love you.”

Gardaí are appealing directly to those who may know what happened to Mr Scully. And anyone with information is asked to contact Crimecall on 1800-405060 or Greystones Garda station on 01-6665800.