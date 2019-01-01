Two staff hospitalised after shooting in Dublin takeaway

Two staff members have been injured after a shooting at a takeaway in Dublin overnight.

A Garda spokesman said the incident took place at the Edenmore Shopping Centre in Coolock about 00.20am on New Year’s Day.

It is understood the food outlet was Mizzoni’s Pizza.

A man entered the takeaway alone armed with what has been described as a handgun, demanded cash and fired a number of shots.

Two men working at the food outlet, aged 28 and 38 years old, received gunshot wounds. They were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Following the incident, gardaí arrested a 44-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. They remain in custody at Coolock and Raheny Garda stations.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01- 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.