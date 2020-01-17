Two seriously wounded in north Dublin gun attack

Two people have been injured in a shooting attack in north Dublin this afternoon.

The shooting is understood to have taken place in the St Margaret’s area, between Ballymun and Swords.

Early reports indicate two people were shot and very seriously injured. One of those injured is believed to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí and paramedics have arrived on the scene of the shooting which has been sealed off.

A single-line statement issued by the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an alleged shooting incident at Killeek Lane, Dublin. No further information is available at this time.”