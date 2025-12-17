Pair charged with attempted murder of man (42) doused in petrol and set alight in Tipperary

Luke Caplice and Chad Allen were charged with the attempted murder of Patrick Williams. Photograph: Frank Miller

Two men have appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a 42-year-old man who suffered serious burn injuries when he was doused in petrol and set alight in Co Tipperary earlier this year.

Luke Caplice and Chad Allen were brought before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on Wednesday, where they were charged with the attempted murder of Patrick Williams, who ended up spending weeks in hospital receiving treatment for burn injuries all over his body.

Mr Caplice (28) of Knockane, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, and Mr Allen (27) of no fixed abode, were charged with the attempted murder of Mr Williams, a native of Cahir, at Knockane, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary on October 11th, 2025.

Both men were also charged with a second offence of assault causing serious harm to Mr Williams.

They were charged with a third offence arising out of the same incident, that they committed arson by setting fire to a red Audi.

Det Gda Kieran Hayes of Cahir Garda Station told the court that when he arrested and charged Mr Caplice at 11.15am he made no reply to any of the three charges.

Mr Adams similarly made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him after caution, Det Gda Conor Gleeson of Cashel Garda Station told the court.

Det Gda Hayes said that gardaí were objecting to bail but defence barrister, Noah Rossiter BL, representing both Mr Caplice and Mr Adams, said neither of his clients were applying for bail and could be remanded in continuing custody.

Court presenter, Sgt Tom O’Brien said that the two men had previously been charged with assault causing harm to Mr Williams, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences of the Person Act 1997 but the State was now withdrawing that charge against both accused.

Sgt O’Brien confirmed gardaí had received directions from the DPP that both men were to be tried on indictment on the attempted murder charge at the Central Criminal Court and he sought a remand in custody for both accused.

The judge granted the application, and he remanded both men in continuing custody to appear at Clonmel District Court on Friday by video link.