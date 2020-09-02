Two people die in separate road incidents on Tuesday evening

Two people have died on the State’s roads following separate incidents on Tuesday evening.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision involving two cars in Co Donegal. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the N56 at Creeslough at about 9.30pm.

Three young men were in the first car - a 19-year-old passenger who was killed, and a driver and second passenger in their 20s, who were both injured and taken to Letterkenny Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also injured and taken to hospital.

The scene of the collision is currently preserved for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is closed to traffic with local diversions in place, and the local coroner has been notified of the fatality.

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, or anyone who might have camera or dash-cam footage from the route on Tuesday evening. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda station 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111).

In Wexford, a pedestrian was killed on Tuesday evening after being hit by a car near New Ross.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on the N25 at Portersland at about 9.50pm. A male pedestrian (36) was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene is being preserved and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses - particularly those who may have dash cam footage taken along the route - to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030 or the Garda confidential line.