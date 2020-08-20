Two people arrested as drugs worth €53,000 seized in Cork

Gardaí arrested two people and seized suspected drugs worth €53,000 in Cork city on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí from the Mayfield drugs unit were carrying out a patrol on the north side of Cork city as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected drug dealing.

At about 7pm gardaí saw the occupants of a car involved in what was believed to be a drugs transaction in the Boherboy Road area of Mayfield.

Gardaí stopped the car and carried out a search. They found €1,000 worth of cannabis herb split into deals. A further €2,100 of cannabis herb was located in the boot of the car.

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 30s, were both arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda station. They are being detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation gardaí later carried out a search at a house in Ballincollig, Cork. During the search Gardaí seized €50,000 of cannabis herb and €250 of cocaine. Gardaí also seized a vacuum packer, plastic bags and a sum of cash.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, a Garda spokesman said.