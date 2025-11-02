Gardaí make arrest following death of man (20s) in Dublin incident

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in his early 20s following an incident in West Dublin on Saturday night. A man in his 20s has been arrested.

Gardaí received reports of a disturbance at Curragh Hall Crescent in Tyrrelstown, involving a group of individuals, at around 10.30pm.

They said that upon their arrival those involved had dispersed. A short time later, a man in his 20s arrived at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown with serious injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí and is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act at a Garda station in the Dublin region.

The scene at Curragh Hall is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation from the incident room at Blanchardstown Garda station. A family liaison officer has also been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.