Garda announces reshuffle following promotions

The Garda has announced details of a reshuffle of responsibilities following a number of recent promotions.

In a statement on Monday, the force said Chief Supt Johanna O’Leary has been assigned to the Westmeath Garda division, while Chief Supt Derek Smart will head up the Tipperary Garda division.

Separately, Chief Supt Patrick McMenamin has been transferred to the Dublin metropolitan region north central division, while Chief Supt Peter Duff is to move to the Dublin metropolitan region roads policing division.

Elsewhere, Supt Brian Sugrue has moved to the Henry Street district, Limerick, and Supt John Ryan has been transferred to the Bruff Garda district.

They will take up their positions with immediate effect.