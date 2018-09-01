Two die in separate road crashes in Tipperary and Offaly

A woman and a man have died following separate road crashes in Tipperary and Offaly this weekend.

In Offaly, a 38-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a car on the R420 at Muinagh, on the Clara Road, just outside Tullamore.

The incident occurred at about 12.10am on Sunday morning and the woman was taken to Tullamore General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The male driver (36) of the car was also taken to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment not believed to be serious.

A man in his late 40s died following a collision between his motorbike and a car in Co Tipperary on Saturday evening.

Gardaí said the incident took place on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir about 6.15pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

Roads in both incidents are closed to facilitate examinations by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 9327600, Clonmel Garda station on 052- 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.