Three men charged over loyalist ‘display of force’ in east Belfast

Up to 60 masked men allegedly took part in a “display of sinister force” linked to the UVF in east Belfast, a court heard on Friday.

The suspected show of strength resulted in nearly a dozen people taking shelter in a community centre for eight days, prosecutors claimed.

Details emerged as three men were remanded in custody accused of involvement in the gathering near Pitt Park on February 2nd.

Stephen Matthews (58), Derek Lammey (56), and David Robert Matthews (34), are jointly charged with unlawful assembly and affray.

Police launched an investigation as footage circulated on social media appeared to show a large group of men with faces covered walking through the area.

Mr Matthews, of Pansy Street in Belfast; Mr Lammey, of Spring Place in the city; and Mr Matthews of Millreagh in Dundonald were arrested during raids on Wednesday morning.

All three appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court over their alleged roles.

Prosecution counsel Natalie Pinkerton said neighbourhood police officers saw between 50 and 60 men in the area, apparently organised and there for a common purpose.

It was alleged that Mr Matthews was spotted near the front of the group “displaying a leadership role”.

She said up to 11 people, including children, were drawn to the nearby Ballymac Centre for safety — remaining there until February 10th.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told police believe the group of men is linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Michael Chambers, representing Mr Matthews, argued that the alleged UVF connection should be disregarded. “The court simply cannot take account of claims in the community that someone may or may not be a member of an organisation,” counsel insisted.

Bail was refused for all three defendants, however, due to the risk of re-offending and interfering with the course of justice. Mrs Bagnall remanded them in custody, to appear again by video-link on March 19th.