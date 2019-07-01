Suspect device in Dun Laoghaire found not to be viable

A suspect device discovered in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin on Monday afternoon has been found to be non-viable by the Army bomb disposal team.

Gardaí were called at the scene of a reported suspect device in the Crosthwaite Park area at about midday.

Gardaí put a cordon in place and the Army explosive ordnance disposal team was called. The scene was reopened after the device was found not to be viable.