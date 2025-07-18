Crime & Law

Garda revokes more than 900 speed camera fines on stretch of N25 due to ‘human error’

Motorists caught speeding on road in Co Kilkenny have points and fines cancelled

A Garda statement said there was an error with the static safety camera located on the N25, Kilkenny.
Olivia Kelly
Fri Jul 18 2025 - 14:57

More than 900 speeding fines from a speed camera in Kilkenny have been revoked over “human error” around processing the location of the alleged offences.

An Garda Siochana said it has begun writing to motorists to inform them that fines and penalty points issued to them for speeding offences on the N25 in Kilkenny detected by the static speed safety camera system between May 30th, 2025 and June 30th, 2025 are being revoked.

A total of 914 speeding fixed charge notices were issued over this period. Of the total, 128 notices were paid and penalty points applied.

Fifty-six were paid but the error was identified prior to penalty points being applied.

No payment had been received in the remaining 730 notices and therefore no penalty points had been applied.

A Garda statement said the service had confirmed an error with the “offence location on fixed charge notices” from the static safety camera located on the N25, Kilkenny.

“This error is a result of human error when inputting the offence location onto the processing system.”

Olivia Kelly

