Six arrested over theft of catalytic converters in Co Clare

Six people linked to a crime group involved in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles have been arrested by gardaí in Co Clare.

Five men and one woman were arrested in the Ennis and west Clare area on Tuesday morning, as part of an operation by uniform gardaí and detectives from the Clare Division.

“This organised crime group are believed to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters and the sale of the precious metals contained within,” a Garda spokesman said.

Catalytic converters are devices installed in motor vehicles to help reduce harmful emissions.

The six people are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. They are currently held across Garda stations at Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush.