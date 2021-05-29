Two men arrested after seizure of cannabis worth €1.35m in Co Meath
Garda drugs unit search vehicle and premises in Co Meath as part of investigation
Two men, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €1.35 million in Co Meath.
They are being held for questioning at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The seizure was made when as part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime. The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB)carried out the operation in the Meath area where a vehicle and one premises were searched and 67.5kg of cannabis herb (pending analysis) was discovered.
Investigations are ongoing.