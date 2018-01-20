Shock and grief at scene of shooting in west Dublin

Members of the public on the M50 on Saturday afternoon drove by unaware that Dublin’s latest shooting had taken place beneath them.

The scene of the murder, next to Ireland’s busiest road, remained sealed off on Saturday evening.

Family and friends of the victim huddled around the secluded Bridgeview halting site where a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at around 3pm.

The group, mainly made up of women, hugged and spoke quietly among each other as gardaí came and went at the site in Ronanstown.

Some spoke on their phones, informing others of the news of the victim’s death.

Many were in pyjamas or wrapped in blankets grabbed in a hurry as news of victim’s identity became known and they made their way to the scene.

The victim is believed to be a member of the extended Hutch family and the killing may be linked to the ongoing feud with the Kinahan gang that has claimed 13 other lives since September 2015.

The Bridgeview site is near Cloverhill and Wheatfield Prison and borders another halting site, St Oliver’s Park.

The only other nearby group of houses is a small multistorey block of apartments two minutes down the road.

Locals in the area kept indoors as gardaí sealed off the entrances into the halting site.

At 5.20pm units from the Garda technical bureau arrived at the scene.

Members of the technical bureau conducted a sweep and search of the area near the car where the shooting occurred.

It is understood the body may be removed from the scene on Saturday night, or early on Sunday morning depending on the progress of the technical examination.

Close to 6pm the group of family and friends left the scene and headed for their cars.