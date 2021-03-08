Seven arrested in Cavan over suspected plot targeting local businessman

Seven men arrested in Co Cavan with machine guns and balaclavas were on their way to target a local businessman as part of an extortion plot, gardaí believe.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday night following an intelligence led operation by gardaí in the Bawnboy area. It is understood the men had been under-surveillance at the time.

Investigators believe the gang was on the way to threaten the businessman or someone close to him in the hope of extracting money from him.

The businessman had previously been investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab), which investigates wealth which may have been accumulated through criminality.

As well as balaclavas, gardaí recovered two automatic weapons and one semi-automatic pistol.

Some of the suspects are believed to have extensive links to organised crime in Northern Ireland and the Republic. Two are from Northern Ireland and five are foreign nationals living in Dublin.

As part of the operation, gardaí in Cavan identified four cars they believed to be connected to the extortion plot.

Following searches of the four cars, the seven men were arrested and firearms and ammunition were located.

Gardaí stopped and searched the first car and arrested the driver and a passenger, who were both in their 20s.

During the search of a second car gardaí found a number of balaclavas, and arrested the three men in the vehicle, who were in their 30s.

A number of concealed firearms, as well as ammunition, were uncovered by gardaí during a search of the third car, and the sole occupant, one man in his 40s, was arrested.

A seventh man, the sole occupant of a fourth car, was also arrested.

All seven were arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

A number of mobile phones and other items have also been seized. A Garda spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.

The seven men are currently detained in Ballyconnell Garda Station and Cavan Garda Station.