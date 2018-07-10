New secretary general appointed to Department of Justice
The Cabinet has approved the appointment of a new secretary general at the Department of Justice.
Aidan O’Driscoll has been appointed to the role, nine months after the position was left vacant.
Mr O’Driscoll is currently the secretary general at the Department of Agriculture.
He will replace Oonagh McPhillips, who served in the role in an acting capacity.
She replaced Noel Watters who retired in November.