Men questioned over death of man in Cork in 2015 are released

Two men arrested in relation to the death of a man in north Co Cork four years ago have been released without charge, gardaí said on Friday.

Detectives believe the fatal attack on Peter Murphy (36) in February 2015 at his rented home in Bweeng, some 10km from Mallow, may have been related to a drugs dispute.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old man was arrested near Charleville and a second man was arrested near Mallow in relation to the incident.

Both were taken to Mallow Garda station where they were questioned under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A Garda spokesman said on Friday the two men were later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

At the time of his death, Mr Murphy, a native of Castletownroche, had been living in a rented house at Shanavoher in Bweeng where he had a machine repair business. His body was discovered in his home by his landlord on February 7th, 2015.

A map showing the location of Bweeng in Co Cork where the body of Peter Murphy was found in 2015.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster carried out a postmortem which concluded Mr Murphy, who had suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the head, died at least 12 hours before his body was found.

Gardaí believe he was attacked in one room and either crawled or was dragged by his assailants into the sitting room where his body was discovered.

Five men were arrested in July 2015 by investigating gardaí.

The five, all aged in their 20s and 30s and arrested in the Doneraile and Buttevant areas, were questioned under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act. They were subsequently released without charge before a file was sent to the DPP.

Supt Billy Dwane of Mallow Garda station, who is leading the investigation, appealed to the public for information about the matter.

“Anyone who knows anything that can help us in our investigation is asked to contact us at Mallow Garda station (022) 31450,” he said.