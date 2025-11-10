Gardaí investigating video of alleged street attack on boy (13) in Galway

Gardaí are investigating an alleged attack on a 13-year old boy in Co Galway. The incident, which the boy’s friend was allegedly made to film using one of the attacker’s phones, took place on or near Shop Street in Tuam on October 16th.

The victim was born in Ireland to Bangladeshi parents.

In the video, the boy, who is wearing school-uniform trousers and appears to have a schoolbag on his back, has his back to a wall.

He is seen being taunted by two older males and told to take his hands away from his face, only to be repeatedly slapped.

One of the other males then offers him a choice between fighting him and being punched. When he chooses not to fight, he is punched in the head and falls to the ground. He can be heard crying.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it is investigating the matter.

“Gardaí received report of an alleged assault in Tuam, Co Galway, which occurred on Thursday, October 16th, 2025,” it said. “Following inquiries, two male youths, aged in their teens, have been referred to the youth diversion programme. Investigations are ongoing.”

Peter Roche, a Fine Gael TD for Galway East, said he had seen the video in the last fortnight and contacted the family of the boy, who he said owned two businesses in Tuam.

“I couldn’t leave it without contacting them and I met the family – the father and his son and wife,“ said Mr Roche. “The father told me the thugs had threatened the boy that they would burn down his house if he told anyone. So they didn’t even know until they saw the video themselves.

“I met the family at their home. I spoke to the young fella and the impact this has had on him is just awful.”

Mr Roche organised a meeting in the town last week, at which gardaí addressed the area’s small Bangladeshi community. It was attended by local councillors and Mr Roche’s party colleague Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of Equality.

“There was huge fear among the Bangladeshi community that this attack was the start of something that could end up in someone getting really badly hurt or even killed,” he said. “I think they were really heartened by the level of support and reassurance that what happened in no way represents the vast majority of the decent people of Tuam.”