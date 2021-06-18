Man remanded over attempted car hijacking in Cork city

A 30-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged in connection with trying to hijack a woman’s car earlier this month.

Martin Ryan, Bridevalley View, Fairhill, Cork was charged with attempting to hijack a car which was the property of Elizabeth Duncliffe, contrary to section 10 of the Criminal Law Act 1976.

The offence allegely occurred on June 9th at Redforge Road on the northside of Cork City.

Det Garda Catriona Molloy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

She told Judge Olann Kelleher that when replying to the charge, Mr Ryan said: “I want to apologise to the two girls in the car. It is not like me. I am really sorry.”

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan said his client was declining to make an application for bail. He asked the judge to recommend that Mr Ryan receive whatever “addiction treatment he requires” whilst in custody.

Judge Kelleher agreed and directed that Mr Ryan receive appropriate medical intervention.

Free legal aid was granted after the court was told that Mr Ryan was completing a course.

The accused was remanded in custody until June 25th.