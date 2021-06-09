Man arrested over Fairview Strand assault incident

Gardaí investigating an assault incident which occurred at Fairview Strand, Dublin, on Monday have arrested a man in his 20s.

Gardaí received reports shortly after 11pm that a man had been attacked by a number of people on Fairview Strand.

The man, who is in his 60s, was discovered unconscious and was taken from the scene by emergency services to the Mater hospital, according to a Garda spokesman.

He was seriously injured following the assault.

The arrested man is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The two other men arrested in connection with this incident have since been released. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.