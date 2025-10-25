Crime & Law

Appeal for information following alleged assault in Dublin

Alleged assault took place at location adjacent to Grace Park Road on Thursday

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Sarah Slater
Sat Oct 25 2025 - 10:291 MIN READ

Gardaí are appealing for information following an alleged assault which occurred on Thursday in Dublin.

The alleged assault took place at a location adjacent to Grace Park Road in Dublin 9 at around 9.20pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any person, including road users and pedestrians, who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and who was in the vicinity of Grace Park Road between Griffith Avenue and Richmond Road between 9.00pm and 10.00pm on Thursday last is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone who observed any unusual activity and/or anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Garda investigations are ongoing and it is understood they are treating the alleged incident very seriously.

